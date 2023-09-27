Missing Cudahy teen safe; William Fowler returned home

article

UPDATE: Cudahy police said William Fowler, 16, has returned home.

The original missing person notice is available below.

Cudahy police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing teen. William Fowler, 16, was last seen Monday night, Sept. 25 in the area of Plankinton and Kirkwood.

Police say Fowler was last seen wearing a black Adidas or Nike hoodie, black Adidas or Nike pants, black sandals, and black socks. The location services on his phone have been turned off, which is unusual for him.

He is described as a male, white, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.