Missing boater in Washington County; search of Pike Lake to resume

Officials searched Wednesday night, Oct. 18 for an 80-year-old man in Pike Lake in the Town of Hartford.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request to check the welfare of a boater on Pike Lake around 9 p.m. The caller reported that her 80-year-old husband never returned home after going out on the lake.

An officer from the Hartford Police Department located a pickup truck and empty boat trailer registered to the man at the boat launch parking lot at the Pike Lake State Park.

At that time, officials began a search of the lake.

Conservation Wardens with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded with a patrol boat.

Approximately five minutes after arriving at the lake, deputies located the man's boat unoccupied. The boat was located on the east shore of the lake, north of the Pike Lake State Park beach.

It did not appear to have been involved in a collision.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene.

A search of the lake and immediate vicinity was conducted via use of multiple patrol boats with sonar capabilities and an aerial drone. After several hours of searching, the man was not located, and search operations were suspended for the night.

The search has been scheduled to resume during daylight hours.