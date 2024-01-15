Missing 16-year-old Cudahy boy; police seek help

article

Cudahy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old deemed endangered.

Brandon Johnson Jr. was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 near Edgerton and Delaware.

Police said he said he was going to do a job, which turned out to be false. He was last heard from around 5:30 p.m. and his phone is now shut off.

He was last seen wearing a silver Tommy Hilfiger coat and is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information are asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.