Minooka Park in Waukesha offers plenty in spring, summer
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Whether you want to go for a swim, play bingo or grab a bite to eat, Minooka Park in Waukesha has plenty to offer this spring. Brian Kramp is at The Tap Yard where the season has officially started for those that want to enjoy a beverage in a beer garden.
Beaches at Minooka Park
Minooka Park is the largest park in the Waukesha County Park System with a total of 579 acres and there’s plenty to do and see there all year long. Brian Kramp is checking out some of the amenities for the entire family – including your dogs.
Natural land management at Minooka Park
Looking for a way to give back to the beautiful parks in Waukesha County? Brian Kramp is with their conversation biologist with a few way to help manage the natural land in Minooka Park.
