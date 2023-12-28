Blocking Trump from Wisconsin ballot; brewery owner makes push

The Minocqua Brewing Company owner filed a complaint on Thursday, Dec. 28 with the goal of keeping former President Donald Trump off the state's 2024 presidential ballot.

Brewery owner Kirk Bangstad filed the complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the afternoon, citing the insurrection clause. However, the WEC threw it out shortly after it was filed.

This is because of a connection with one of the commissioners. Robert Spindell was one of 10 Republicans who signed certificates in 2020 saying that Trump won Wisconsin, making him one of the alternate electors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Therefore, the WEC said it had to recuse itself.

"Merrick Garland spent a year and a half not doing anything to try to prosecute Donald Trump at the federal level and our attorney general Josh Kaul has not yet to do anything to hold those members of the politicians of Wisconsin [...] accountable for being part of the conspiracy to overthrow our election," Bangstad said.

Bangstad said he now plans on filing a complaint in court.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Similar instances have also popped up in Colorado and Maine to keep Trump off the ballots.