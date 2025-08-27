Minneapolis Catholic school shooting; Milwaukee Archdiocese reaction

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee released a statement in the wake of a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

What we know:

Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The gunman, who fired from outside through the church windows as children worshiped, killed himself in the rear of the church.

Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis

Police said the suspect was in his 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history. The Richfield Police Department said he was dressed in black and armed.

The FBI, ATF, Homeland Security, the Minnesota State Patrol, and local authorities are on the scene.

Milwaukee Archdiocese statement

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob

"Please join me in praying for the victims and families of those who were killed and injured in the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School this morning. Our hearts break for the families and communities who have been traumatized by violence, especially during the sacred celebration of Mass. As Psalm 34:19 tells us: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed."

"During times like this we need to lean into our faith, hold each other up, and be compassionate to each other, recognizing the dignity of each person we encounter.

"Know that my prayers are also with our teachers, staff and students for a safe and blessed school year. The start of a school year is supposed to be a time of anticipation and new beginnings — I hope that is not diminished by this tragedy."

Ed Foy, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese

"Safety has always been a priority for our Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Our protocols include annual safety workshops and funding for security upgrades. This is an issue we have long been committed to, and we regularly assist our schools in reviewing their security measures to ensure safety for our staff and students."

