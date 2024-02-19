17-year-old injured in shooting on Milwaukee's lower east side

article

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Feb. 19.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 a.m. a 17-year-old was shot in the area near Marshall and Pleasant.

The person was walking when shots were fired and the person was struck by gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.