Milwaukee's Transportation & Mobility Plan: City seeks public input

The Brief Milwaukee is creating its first citywide Transportation and Mobility Plan, titled "414 in Motion." The plan will guide how the city designs, operates, maintains, and invests in its streets. Public input is sought via a 7-10 minute survey to identify priorities and shape the plan.



The City of Milwaukee is developing its first citywide Transportation and Mobility Plan – and wants public input.

Transportation & Mobility Plan

What we know:

A news release from the city's 7th Aldermanic District says the plan will guide how the city will design, operate, maintain, and invest in its streets.

Right now, the plan is titled "414 in Motion: The City of Milwaukee’s Transportation & Mobility Plan." It is expected to become part of the city's Comprehensive plan.

Share your voice

What you can do:

The public is not invited to "identify priorities and pain points, shape policies and investments, and make sure 414 in Motion reflects Milwaukee’s diverse neighborhoods," the release said.

Take the survey to share how you move around Milwaukee and what you think the plan should focus on. Officials say the survey should take 7-10 minutes and can be translated into multiple languages by clicking the globe symbol in the upper right-hand corner of the page.

Learn much more about Milwaukee's Transportation & Mobility Plan.