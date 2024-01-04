Milwaukee's Slice of Ice opens Friday, Jan. 5; skate for free

article

Milwaukee's Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water Street) in downtown is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

The outdoor ice-skating experience is free for skaters with their own ice skates. Skate rentals are also available in the warming house for $8 per pair for ages 17 & under, $11 per pair for adults, and $5 per pair for pre-scheduled school and non-profit groups. Skate sharpening will also be offered for $6.25. Rentals will be available the entire time the rink is open.

Skate helpers will be available again this year for a $1 rental fee and $5 refundable deposit or photo ID. ADA ice sleds, for skaters with mobility impairments, will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Milwaukee County Parks will offer snacks, hot chocolate, coffee, and bottled beverages for skaters and park users to purchase while the rink is open.

During January and February, Slice of Ice will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The complete season schedule and school field trip information are available at www.SliceofIce.com or by calling 414-289-8791.