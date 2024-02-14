Milwaukee's pothole problem, reckless driving; Common Council to hear plans

The Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday, Feb. 14, will vote on a road maintenance plan, which includes filling potholes. Additionally, we'll learn more about the 2024 traffic-calming and bike lane projects.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works, as well as city leaders and community organizations, unveiled more than 40 projects last month.

Specifically, leaders highlighted a corridor of Highland Boulevard from Vliet Street to 35th Street that received a high-impact paving treatment with traffic calming components in 2023, including parking-protected bike lanes in both directions. In 2024, the parking-protected bike lanes will be extended from 35th Street to 20th Street.

In total, the city said the bike lanes on Highland will span three aldermanic districts and safely connect people biking to downtown, in addition to slowing the speeds of people driving by reducing travel lanes.

When it comes to road maintenance, Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works said it received nearly 15,000 reports of potholes last year. They know there are problems in the pavement, but said the solution might be in the palm of your hand.

On Lisbon Avenue, there are many "bumps in the road." There’s a stretch between 92nd and Capitol where some drivers swerve between lanes to avoid the potholes.

The DPW said it currently has four crews working city-wide on potholes.

Reporting potholes on the city’s website is easy. Just put the address in and a short description of what’s there. The DPW usually responds within a few days.

You can also call 414-286-CITY (2489). Additionally, you can use the MKE Mobile Action app.