Milwaukee’s performing arts organizations: COVID vaccine, negative test required

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s performing arts organizations will require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members 12 and up attending indoor performances beginning in September.

Performing arts organizations following these COVID-19 precautions include: Black Arts MKE, First Stage, Florentine Opera, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Present Music, and Skylight Music Theatre. 

Exact protocols may vary by organization, and audience members are encouraged to contact individual organizations for details or questions regarding policies. 

These organizations will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets. Visit their individual websites or call their box offices for details.

For more information on individual organization policies and ticket refunds, please visit:

