Milwaukee's Lopez Bakery announces closing date after 50 years

Lopez Bakery, a staple on Milwaukee's south side, will officially close in January after 50 years in business.

Owners Cynthia and Jorge Lopez announced in November their plans to close – but were waiting until the building near 11th and Mitchell was sold before setting a final date of operations. That date has now been announced: Jan. 14, 2024.

In a Facebook post, the owners said La Casa Del Pan – located on Muskego Avenue south of Becher Street – will keep Lopez Bakery recipes alive.

The Lopezs told FOX6 News in November that the decision to close followed financial challenges, equipment issues and three recent deaths in the family.

"We had a rough year," said Cynthia. "It just made me realize life is too short. I want to be able to enjoy my family and friends. You don't know what's going to happen."