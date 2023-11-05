Milwaukee's Lopez Bakery closing after 50 years in business

article

The owners of Lopez Bakery on Milwaukee's south side announced they have made the decision to permanently close after 50 years in business.

Jorge and Cindy Lopez shared the news in a Facebook post on Saturday, Nov. 4. In that post, they said, "This has not been an easy decision and one we have struggled with for some time. After careful consideration of our financial situation and navigating challenging economic times, we felt this was best for not only our business but our family."

The Lopezs said they are proud of what they and their family have accomplished over the last five decades saying, "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a minority, small business in the Hispanic community, local farmers markets and all of Southeastern Wisconsin. We ask that you please continue to support other small businesses and shop local as much as possible."

The Lopezs also thanked their employees who they say are "like family" – as well as their loyal customers.

Lopez Bakery (1100 W. Historic Mitchell Street) will remain open until the building is sold.