Milwaukee's Crossroads Collective closing doors; restaurant moving in

Milwaukee's first food hall is closing down for good. Crossroads Collective announced on Tuesday, April 15 that the building's owner is giving another small business the opportunity to grow in the space.

Food hall closing

What we know:

It was roughly six years ago when Justin Povlick said he got a business opportunity he could not pass up. His company, Scratch Ice Cream, was one of the first vendors to open at Crossroads Collective food hall in 2018.

Crossroads Collective, Milwaukee

Scratch remains one of five vendors in the food hall today – at least for now.

What they're saying:

"As one door closes, hopefully one more opens so -- we'll see where it goes," Povlick said.

"Made the tough decision to pass the torch over to another local small business," said Jodi Hogerton, New Land Enterprises Marketing Director.

The East Side staple announced on Tuesday, April 15 that it will be closing for good on May 8. The company that owns and operates the food hall, Newland Enterprises, said a local restaurant will be taking over the space.

"Going to be a really exciting thing for the neighborhood, and a little bit more stable than the nature of a food hall," Hogerton said.

Uncertainty ahead

The other side:

But for some current vendors, like Temple Goddess Cafe, the move brings uncertainty. Temple Goddess Cafe's only location is in the food hall.

"Hearing the news, it was tragic for us," Povlick said.

Crossroads Collective, Milwaukee

For Povlick, it is not just a loss for the vendors operating there now, but the startups that will not get a chance in the future.

"Crossroads played a crucial aspect to that of inspiring others to start their own food businesses, so we are just very thankful for that," Povlick said.

What's next:

Newland Enterprises is not charging vendors for rent in these final weeks.

Crossroads Collective will remain open through the Milwaukee Film Festival.