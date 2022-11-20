Great Lakes Distillery Bloody Mary Party; raising money for hunger

The Great Lakes Distillery will host its annual Bloody Mary Party on Sunday, Nov. 20, and half of the profits will go to provide food to hungry Milwaukee families.

The party includes bingo games, live music by Brett Gaertner and food for sale from the Galley by Milwaukee Sail Loft.

The event is free to attend, but a portion of the profits go to the Hunger Task Force.

The Hunger Task Force is also providing a virtual food drive. People can fill up their carts with turkeys and healthy food items with the click of a button. The money raised will provide lots of food for hungry families in Milwaukee this holiday season.

If you cannot attend, you can still donate online.