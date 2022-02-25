Black Holocaust Museum reopens in Milwaukee

Closed for more than a decade, America's Black Holocaust Museum reopened Friday in Milwaukee. Organizers said the project is just as much about the future as it is the past.

On a day dedicated to the celebration of a building, visitors would tell you – it's not just about brick and mortar.

"We roughly have about 5,000 square feet of 500 years of history," said Robert Davis the museum's president. "A museum is really a collection of experiences."

"It’s not a fable, it’s not a dream," said Freida Webb. "It is actually fact."

This collection of Black experiences closed after the death of its founder, and it struggled to come back for more than a decade. A $10 million donation, means Friday's re-opening is just the beginning.

"My vision for the museum is to make it and create an academic center of excellence around the study of race," Davis said.

In a time of debate about what students learn in the classroom, for some, the museum reopening is an opportunity to expand education beyond the walls of a building.

"It’s not really like hit on in schools as much," said Azya Pope.

"I think it’s very important that our history is established and preserved," said Webb. "Do you want to learn from your past or do you want to basically sweep it under the rug?"

Organizers said they're already planning to quadruple the size of the Black Holocaust Museum with that $10 million donation.