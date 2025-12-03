Milwaukee's Beans & Barley closing doors permanently on Jan. 31, 2026

article

Beans & Barley on Milwaukee's east side is closing permanently on January 31, 2026. The 52-year-old business is closing because the building is being sold, and the owners cannot buy it. They expressed gratitude to customers and employees.



Beans & Barley on Milwaukee's east side announced on Wednesday, Dec. 3, that it will be closing its doors permanently on Jan. 31, 2026.

Closing permanently

What we know:

A post on the Beans & Barley Facebook page said, "Since 1973, Beans & Barley has had the honor of serving out community, neighbors, friends, and families."

The post goes on to say the following:

"We want to send out utmost gratitude to all who have come through this building as customers and employees these last 52 years, they have been truly incredible. The time has come for Beans to be done and our stewardship of this beautiful entity to end. Our building is being sold and we are not in a position to buy it. We hope these last few months will bring a chance to see all of you here for one last time, and to give this legendary business the send off we think she deserves."

The owners also ask other employers in the hospitality business to consider hiring one of the Beans & Barley employees.