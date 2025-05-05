Milwaukee's abandoned boat; vessel's removal set for May 6
MILWAUKEE - Roughly six months ago, a luxury boat was abandoned on Milwaukee's lakefront after the owners ran out of gas. During those last few months, the boat has become a landmark on the lakefront, tagged by multiple people, and for some, a blight on the beauty of the lakefront.
Now, it appears the abandoned boat, known as "Deep Thought," is finally going to be removed from the water between Bradford and McKinley beaches.
Abandoned boat removal
What we know:
According to Milwaukee County Parks, the day to remove Deep Thought is set for Tuesday, May 6.
Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman said between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed in both directions between Lafayette Hill Road and E. Tower Road.
What they're saying:
"I can't emphasize enough how big the processes will be to get this boat out because it is really stuck. It's 3 1/2 feet stuck down in the sand," Wasserman said. "They're gonna be bringing three big trucks up to lift the boat up off above the rocks and pulled away so there's a very big operation."
Sheldon Wasserman
All of the work does not come cheap.
"It's gonna be expensive. We're expecting to pay the cost upfront. It's at least $50,000," Wasserman said.
Commuters beware
Dig deeper:
Starting Monday night, May 5, there will be no parking allowed along Lincoln Memorial Drive from Lafayette Hill Road to E. Water Tower Road.
For commuters who frequent Lincoln Memorial Drive, including thousands of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students, they will have to find an alternate route on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by a Milwaukee County supervisor and previous FOX6 News coverage.