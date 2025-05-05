Milwaukee's abandoned boat; vessel's removal set for May 6

The Brief The abandoned boat Deep Thought is expected to removed from Milwaukee's lakefront on Tuesday, May 6. The boat has been on Milwaukee's shore south of Bradford Beach since October 2024. Milwaukee County plans to spend at least $50,000 to remove the abandoned vessel from Lake Michigan.



Roughly six months ago, a luxury boat was abandoned on Milwaukee's lakefront after the owners ran out of gas. During those last few months, the boat has become a landmark on the lakefront, tagged by multiple people, and for some, a blight on the beauty of the lakefront.

Now, it appears the abandoned boat, known as "Deep Thought," is finally going to be removed from the water between Bradford and McKinley beaches.

Abandoned boat removal

What we know:

According to Milwaukee County Parks, the day to remove Deep Thought is set for Tuesday, May 6.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman said between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed in both directions between Lafayette Hill Road and E. Tower Road.

What they're saying:

"I can't emphasize enough how big the processes will be to get this boat out because it is really stuck. It's 3 1/2 feet stuck down in the sand," Wasserman said. "They're gonna be bringing three big trucks up to lift the boat up off above the rocks and pulled away so there's a very big operation."

Sheldon Wasserman

All of the work does not come cheap.

"It's gonna be expensive. We're expecting to pay the cost upfront. It's at least $50,000," Wasserman said.

Commuters beware

Dig deeper:

Starting Monday night, May 5, there will be no parking allowed along Lincoln Memorial Drive from Lafayette Hill Road to E. Water Tower Road.

For commuters who frequent Lincoln Memorial Drive, including thousands of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students, they will have to find an alternate route on Tuesday.

