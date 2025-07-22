Milwaukee's abandoned boat; online public auction for 'Deep Thought'

The Brief Milwaukee County Parks opened the online public auction for recovered boat ‘Deep Thought.’ The boat that was abandoned at Milwaukee's lakefront in October 2024. The auction offers a unique way for the public to get involved while helping offset the costs of the boat's removal.



Milwaukee County Parks has launched an online auction for "Deep Thoughts," the abandoned boat recently removed from Lake Michigan.

The auction went live on Tuesday, July 22 at 9 a.m. and will run through Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Online auction

What we know:

The boat will be sold as-is with no minimum bid required, and the winning bidder will be responsible for transportation and removal.

While no certificate of title exists, the Milwaukee County Office of Corporation Counsel has created a process for transferring ownership legally and appropriately.

A public pre-bid inspection will be held at All City Towing on Tuesday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested bidders can view the vessel in person during that window before placing their bid online.

The auction listing, along with bidding instructions and full details, will be available on GovDeals.net.

Crew removes abandoned boat Deep Thought from Milwaukee's lakefront

What they're saying:

"This is more than an auction—it’s a creative way to recover public funds and close the loop on an unusual challenge," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Thanks to interdepartmental coordination and community interest, we’re turning a problem into an opportunity."

"This is your chance to own a piece of Milwaukee’s lakefront story," said Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith. "Whether you're a salvager, an artist, or someone with a unique vision, we invite you to participate in this auction and help us turn local history into new opportunity."

Boat removed

The backstory:

Deep Thought was towed away down Lincoln Memorial Drive on Tuesday night, May 6. All City Towing spent all day – from morning until night – working to remove the now-infamous boat.

Once the boat was pulled out of the water, cables dragged it across the rocks and onto land. A crane hoisted the vessel onto a flatbed truck, where it was secured and then pulled onto Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Throughout the extraction process, all of Lincoln Memorial Drive was shut down to traffic from Lafayette Hill Road to Water Tower Road.

"Deep Thought" boat abandoned at Milwaukee lakefront

Months of work

Timeline:

Deep Thought's removal was months in the making. The boat washed ashore between Bradford and McKinley beaches in October after it ran out of gas.

In November, Jerry Guyer and his crew with Pirates Cove Diving made their first of many attempts to dislodge Deep Thought without luck.

Milwaukee County was officially deemed responsible for the boat's removal. There were then renewed attempts to get it out, and a pontoon platform ended up getting stuck with Deep Thought in the process.

Boat auction extras