Milwaukee's abandoned boat; auction for 'Deep Thought' ends Tuesday

The Brief Milwaukee County launched an auction for the abandoned boat "Deep Thought." The online auction ends at noon on Tuesday. The highest bid currently stands at $2,000. The boat will be sold as-is with no minimum bid required, and the winning bidder will be responsible for transportation and removal.



Milwaukee County Parks launched an online auction for "Deep Thought," the abandoned boat recently removed from Lake Michigan.

The auction went live on Tuesday, July 22 at 9 a.m. and will run through noon on Tuesday, Aug. 5. The highest bid currently stands at $2,000.

"Deep Thought" sits at tow lot during auction

Online auction

What we know:

The boat will be sold as-is with no minimum bid required, and the winning bidder will be responsible for transportation and removal.

While no certificate of title exists, the Milwaukee County Office of Corporation Counsel has created a process for transferring ownership legally and appropriately.

"Deep Thought" sits at tow lot during auction

Auction coming up short

By the numbers:

The county hoped to raise around $20,000 to recover some costs of the boat's removal. Leaders hoped the excitement that surrounded the vessel would carry over to the auction, only to see those hopes sink.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Despite slow bidding, the county is still sticking with its plan to sell the 75,000-pound boat (in full size) hoping someone will come along with a higher bid to give Deep Thought a second life.

Abandoned boat Deep Thought through the months at Milwaukee's lakefront

Removal costs

Dig deeper:

Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, chair of the Milwaukee County Parks and Culture Committee, said it cost Milwaukee County $50,000 to finally free the boat. Some donations covered $30,000 of that, but as for the remaining balance?

"I hate saying it, but taxpayers are going to have to pay this bill," he said. "I got senior centers that are falling apart, so $20,000 – it does make a difference."