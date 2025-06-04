Milwaukee's abandoned boat: All City Towing crew to be honored

article

The Brief The crew that removed "Deep Thought" from Milwaukee's lakefront is being honored again. Several Milwaukee County supervisors will raise a toast to the All City Towing crew on Friday, June 6. Molson Coors is getting in on the act by donating beer and t-shirts to each crew member.



All City Towing crew honored

What we know:

A news release says Supervisors Jack Eckblad, Shawn Rolland and Sky Z. Capriolo are coming together to donate a keg of Miller High Life to the All City Towing crew.

After learning that its "Champagne of Beers" was requested for the celebration, Molson Coors has also donated a case of Miller High Life and a Miller High Life T-shirt to each member of the crew, which will be presented Friday, June 6.

The 1 p.m. event will include brief remarks from each supervisor and All City Towing’s management team.

All City Towing MKE provides light-, medium-, and heavy-duty towing services across Milwaukee, Grafton, and Sheboygan, ensuring rapid response for vehicle recovery and specialty marine operations.