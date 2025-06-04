Milwaukee's abandoned boat: All City Towing crew to be honored
MILWAUKEE - Several Milwaukee County supervisors announced on Wednesday, June 4, that they will raise a toast to the All City Towing crew that removed the abandoned boat from Milwaukee's lakefront.
All City Towing crew honored
What we know:
A news release says Supervisors Jack Eckblad, Shawn Rolland and Sky Z. Capriolo are coming together to donate a keg of Miller High Life to the All City Towing crew.
After learning that its "Champagne of Beers" was requested for the celebration, Molson Coors has also donated a case of Miller High Life and a Miller High Life T-shirt to each member of the crew, which will be presented Friday, June 6.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The 1 p.m. event will include brief remarks from each supervisor and All City Towing’s management team.
All City Towing MKE provides light-, medium-, and heavy-duty towing services across Milwaukee, Grafton, and Sheboygan, ensuring rapid response for vehicle recovery and specialty marine operations.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by several supervisors of the Milwaukee County Board.