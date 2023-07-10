Milwaukee's 40th Bastille Days, Harley-Davidson's 120th share weekend

As Harley-Davidson, one of Milwaukee's most-storied companies, turns 120 years old, the Eiffel Tower comes back to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park for the city's 40th Bastille Days. Organizers said they're just fine with sharing the weekend.

Every festival has its own sound. By the Harley-Davidson Museum on Monday, July 10, rumbles and throttles offered a preview of Harley-Davidson's Homecoming celebration.

Around Cathedral Square Park, the beignets and Bastille Days were revving up, too.

"This is one of the original cultural festivals for the city of Milwaukee and the biggest street festival, as well," said Eddie Sturkey, East Town Association.

The East Town Association has organized the festival for 40 years. After a two-year COVID hiatus, Sturkey noted a few surprises to mark the anniversary.

"We're getting even closer to getting it back to what it was in 2019 where we have five stages of music again, over 20 restaurants, over 80 marketplace vendors," he said.

Harley-Davidson's anniversary party, normally held in late August, falls on the same weekend.

"A lot of people thought it was like, a big worry for us, but you know, I initially got very excited," said Sturkey. "I think it brings more people into the city of Milwaukee. More people get to experience what I think are the things that make Milwaukee special."

Travis Lynch said that's something he's excited about, too.

"The amount of people that come here, you see so many different cultures, and the amount of food that you get to choose from is one of the biggest selling points," he said.

Sturkey said he hopes Harley-Davidson riders stop by both.

"I think there's a lot of opportunities to enjoy both, and what's great about this festival is we have something for everybody," said Sturkey.

Harley-Davidson is actually a sponsor of Bastille Days 2023. The company is providing free motorcycle parking Friday through Sunday on Jefferson Street just southwest of the park.

Harley-Davidson's 120th celebration runs July 13-16.

Bastille Days runs July 14-17.