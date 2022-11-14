Milwaukee's 1st snow of season; DPW crews ready to tackle roads

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is geared up and ready for what could be a sloppy start to Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.

FOX6 Weather Experts are forecasting a wintry mix for the city – with anywhere from one to three inches of total accumulation.

On Monday, Milwaukee DPW crews applied brine to the city's main streets. Officials say salt drivers will be reporting early Tuesday morning, prior to rush hour, in anticipation of the weather event.

Officials say because of current staffing levels, residents will likely see delays for some garbage and recycling routes. Residents should set out their cart as scheduled and leave at the collection point until emptied. Most routes will be collected on schedule.

No changes to Parking regulations are expected. But if you have any doubt about whether you can park somewhere, you are invited to sign up for E-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking.

Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies