Milwaukee students create pet ofrenda for Día de los Muertos

article

The Brief Milwaukee students created a pet ofrenda for Día de los Muertos. The ofrenda features photos and art of beloved pets who have passed away. Día de los Muertos is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.



Día de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – is an important day for the people of Mexico and Mexican heritage to remember loved ones who have passed on.

What they're saying:

The holiday serves as a joyful time to keep memories of the deceased alive and celebrate their memory, and it even extends to pets.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Saturday, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee teamed up with students from La Causa Charter School to create a pet ofrenda at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

An ofrenda features items dedicated to deceased loved ones, placed on an altar. The students honored the memory of their pets through photos, art and culture.

Día de los Muertos is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Related article