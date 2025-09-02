Milwaukee County Zoo elephant fell during 'aggressive' encounter

The Brief A Milwaukee County Zoo elephant fell and was unable to get up on her own. The zoo said she lost her footing on a log after an "aggressive" encounter. The MFD Heavy Urban Rescue Team and a crane company were called.



A Milwaukee County Zoo elephant is back on her feet after she fell during an "aggressive" encounter with a herdmate on Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

The zoo said "Ruth," a 43-year-old African elephant, encountered "aggressive" behavior from a fellow elephant and lost her footing on a log in the outdoor habitat. She fell on her side and could not get up.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was called to help, as well as a crane company. The zoo said the animal care team and others regularly train in the event something like this would happen.

Zoo staff used a front-load vehicle to help Ruth get leverage and stand up again on her own. The HURT and crane crews were not needed.

"Ruth" the elephant at Milwaukee County Zoo

Ruth walked into the indoor habitat, and veterinary staff assessed her condition. They will continue to monitor her health.

All three elephants in the Milwaukee County Zoo's herd are considered "geriatric." The zoo said the median life expectancy for a female elephant in human care is 39.4 years old, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.