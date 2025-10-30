Milwaukee youth football team honors fallen teammate, aims for nationals

The Brief CLE Panthers, a Milwaukee youth football team, went undefeated this season after losing a teammate to gun violence. The 11-year-old players are raising money to compete in a national championship in Atlanta this December. Coach Corey Collins says they’re determined to honor Deon "Mister" Sargent by finishing the season strong.



The CLE Panthers youth football team in Milwaukee just wrapped up an undefeated season in the wake of a tragic loss.

What we know:

The 11-year-old players spent the season honoring their late teammate, Deon "Mister" Sargent, who was shot and killed in Milwaukee last month.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, near 68th and Silver Spring.

Prosecutors have charged a 13-year-old in Sargent’s death.

What they're saying:

"The kids losing him and losing a best friend of their own – for them to keep their minds still level-headed and still able to compete for the rest of the season, is immaculate," said Corey Collins, coach and vice president of the CLE Panthers. "He was our mini adult. He was the motivation of why we want to keep doing this. He makes you not want to give up."

And Collins says they won’t.

Now, the team’s motivation is to take their undefeated season to the next level – competing in the national championship this December in Atlanta.

"Trying to get our boys to the Nationals. They deserved it. Long, hard season – they worked hard for it," Collins said. "Do not keep your head down, Mister is smiling at us in heaven right now."

Big picture view:

The CLE Panthers hope to bring home a national title in Sargent’s honor.

"We are nonprofit, we are trying to raise money to get them down there. That’s the only thing holding us up right now, they’re ready – we are ready," said Collins. "Whatever we get we are going to work with – no matter what we are going to get the kids out there," Collins said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover travel expenses for the team’s trip to nationals.