Milwaukee flag football shooting death; shooter sought by police

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a person who shot and killed a 47-year-old man at a youth flag football game. The gunfire broke out Saturday at South Stadium on Milwaukee's south side. Neighbors are on edge about the shooting.



For a third day in a row, Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a youth flag football game.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Raysean Barnes. But his brother says everyone called him "Too."

There was sheer panic at South Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12 after someone started shooting at the youth flag football game.

"Just happened so fast. Police were there for the time. Just one, then two other ones just come, then the paramedics," said Brenley Flores, who lives near South Stadium.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Barnes' brother told FOX6 News over the phone that he does not know who would shoot Barnes – or why it happened.

The gunfire at a sporting event with kids stunned neighbors.

"I was shocked about it. I’ve never seen that in my life," Flores said.

When asked about safety and security at South Stadium moving forward, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) said the following in a statement:

"Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred on Saturday during a youth flag football game at South Stadium. Unfortunately, the issues of gun violence continue to plague our city and spill into everyday activities, including a children’s sporting event.

"Milwaukee Recreation provides numerous community events that are open to the public across the city throughout the year. These activities occur at various venues, including parks and outdoor facilities. MPS will conduct a thorough review of all practices to identify whether additional measures should be put into place. However, hard work will be needed at the community level to address the root causes of violence that lead to events like the one that tragically occurred on Saturday.

"MPS and Milwaukee Recreation serve all children in the city of Milwaukee and their immediate and long-term health and safety are of utmost importance. The district will offer support to any students or staff who request assistance following this event.

"We understand that there may be questions about this incident. Milwaukee Public Schools cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. The district is working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department as they conduct their investigation.

"We offer our sincere condolences to everyone who has been affected by this incident. "

MPS said there are no changes to any game schedules at South Stadium.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Again, Milwaukee police have not made an arrest or shared any possible motive in this case.