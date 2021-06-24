Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee World Festival job fair set for June 26, 2K workers needed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) is hosting a job fair on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers for the festival season (July – October 2021), including the nine days of Summerfest. 

Positions offer competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid training, and perks including admission tickets to Summerfest and food vouchers.

A variety of exciting job opportunities are available in the following departments:

  • Admissions
  • Beverage Operations
  • Box Office
  • Culinary
  • Facilities and Ground Operations
  • Guest Services
  • Hospitality
  • Security
  • Sign Shop

During this hiring event, on-the-spot job offers will take place. Interested candidates who are unable to attend the job fair are encouraged to complete an online application at summerfest.com/jobs.

