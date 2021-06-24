Milwaukee World Festival job fair set for June 26, 2K workers needed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) is hosting a job fair on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers for the festival season (July – October 2021), including the nine days of Summerfest.
Positions offer competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid training, and perks including admission tickets to Summerfest and food vouchers.
A variety of exciting job opportunities are available in the following departments:
- Admissions
- Beverage Operations
- Box Office
- Culinary
- Facilities and Ground Operations
- Guest Services
- Hospitality
- Security
- Sign Shop
During this hiring event, on-the-spot job offers will take place. Interested candidates who are unable to attend the job fair are encouraged to complete an online application at summerfest.com/jobs.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement