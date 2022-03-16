Milwaukee World Festival hiring for summer festival season

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. home to Summerfest, is looking to fill over 2,000 positions for the festival season (May – October).  

Interested applicants can apply now at Jobs.Summerfest.com for a wide range of positions in security, operations, marketing, food and beverage, and more.

Prospective candidates are also invited to attend the Milwaukee World Festival job fair on Saturday, April 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Milwaukee World Festival General Operations Center (114 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI), for on-the-spot job offers.

Milwaukee World Festival offers competitive wages, with a starting range of $14-$17 per hour, flexible scheduling, and paid training.  Once hired, perks employees will receive include free tickets to Summerfest, food vouchers, and of course, live music.

"We are excited to add thousands to our team for the 2022 festival season, which begins in just ten weeks," said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.  "We offer flexibility for students, teachers, retirees, and those looking to work another job.  From security, where you can wear the iconic red shirt, to bartending, admissions, and festival operations, we encourage you to apply today and join our team."

For more information visit Jobs.Summerfest.com

