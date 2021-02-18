Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee World Festival, Briggs & Stratton announce sponsorship extension

Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Briggs & Stratton announced an agreement on Thursday, Feb. 18 that extends the sponsorship of the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard at Maier Festival Park.

The announcement extends a twenty-three-year relationship between the two organizations.

Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., issued the following statement in a news release: 

"Briggs & Stratton is a long-time sponsor of the World’s Largest Music Festival and their new corporate leadership understands how the events held at Henry Maier Festival Park not only define Milwaukee’s identity as the City of Festivals, but also provide a substantial economic impact to the region."

Steve Andrews, President and CEO of Briggs & Stratton, issued this statement:

"Sponsorships such as the one we have with Summerfest that enhance the Milwaukee community remain an important facet of who we are, and we’re honored to continue this long-standing tradition of supporting music, entertainment, and all things Milwaukee."

This agreement continues a partnership with Briggs & Stratton that began in 1997.

