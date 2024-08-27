Milwaukee workers endure heat, humidity; 'can't let the weather stop you'

The Brief People who work outdoors endured extreme heat and humidity on Tuesday. Despite high dew points, most workers say the work needs to be done – and they find a way to do it. Experts say if you are required to work outdoors, be smart about dealing with extreme heat.



It was nearly as hot and humid as it will ever get in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Those who have to work in the outdoors find ways to survive.

For Jerry Johnson, even on a steamy Tuesday, the work must be done.

"You got to get out there," Johnson said. "Can't let the weather stop you."

Johnson has been doing what he does for nine years.

"I'm like sweating and it's just a graffiti removal," Johnson said. "I'm only doing what you know what I can do. Because I mean, you can have a heat stroke in this weather."

Temperatures reached over 90°F – and the heat index was in the triple digits.

"It feels like 100 degrees. The heat from the stove is just hitting my face," said Hector Cabrera, who operates a Puerto Rican hot dog stand.

Despite the heat, food vendors like Cabrera were up to the challenge.

"We have lots of water. I drink water throughout the day and dry up the sweat with my towel," Cabrera said.

But Cabrera also knows to take breaks when it is slow – and to wear light clothing, hats and sunglasses.

"Stay hydrated because if not you're going to start getting dizzy," Johnson said. "I'll put on the air, go in the van chill out a little while, go on Instagram, and then come back out and finish what I need to finish.

Those are some of their tricks to get through hot days like this.

"That's just how it is. We have to do it because we have bills to pay," Cabrera said.

When working under hot and humid conditions, experts recommend adjusting work hours, stay hydrated, cool off in shaded areas, and take it easy on yourself.