Milwaukee won't accept in-person, cash property tax payments

City of Milwaukee Treasurer Spencer Coggs on Wednesday, Dec. 9 held a news conference to discuss that due to COVID-19, no in-person property tax payments will be accepted.

Payments can instead be made via U.S. Postal Service, at one of several drop box locations -- which will become available at different times -- or online at milwaukee.gov/treasurer.

Regardless of payment method, no cash will be accepted. The city requests that all payments be made by check or electronically.

Inquiries can be directed to the treasurer's office. The office has been closed to the public since March and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Phone: 414-286-2240

Email: ctreas@milwaukee.gov

Hours Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 o.m. Closed: Dec. 25, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, 18

More information about payment options is available online at city.milwaukee.gov/treasurer.

Dropbox locations

Seven drop boxes will be placed inside each of the Milwaukee Police Department's seven district stations. They will be available from Dec. 21 through Feb. 5, 2021.

An eighth drop box is available all-year-round on Market Street, immediately east of City Hall.

Payments via drop box are to include the coupon from the bottom of the tax bill, along with a check, in the return envelope provided with the annual statement.

District 1: 749 W. State Street

District 2: 245 W. Lincoln Avenue

District 3: 2333 N. 49th Street

District 4: 6929 W. Silver Spring Drive

District 5: 2920 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue

District 6: 3006 S. 27th Street

District 7: 3626 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

City Hall: North Market Street near East Kilbourn Avenue, across from City Hall

