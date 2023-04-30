article

The Women of Impact Brunch was held in Milwaukee Sunday, April 30.

Not only were powerful entrepreneurs acknowledged over lunch, there were impactful guest speakers and motivational exercises.

Ladies left feeling recharged, inspired and equipped with new ideas, skills and contacts committed to support and build relationships.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Women of Impact Brunch

It was all part of The Big Dreams, Be Well Retreat held over the weekend at The Iron Horse Hotel.

Milwaukee Women of Impact Brunch

Ladies were surrounded by encouragement, supported by experienced council and given the blueprint for direction on how to take the skills they have and create continued business success.