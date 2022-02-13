Milwaukee woman stabbed near 71st and Fiebrantz

Police were called to the area of 71st and Fiebrantz for a stabbing around 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee female, sustained a severe laceration and was transported by MFD to a local hospital where she was rushed into surgery. The victim is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android