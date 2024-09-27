Milwaukee woman stabbed to death, sister found guilty at trial

article

The Brief: A Milwaukee woman was found guilty of stabbing her sister to death in April 2023. A jury found Kiara Gaines guilty of 2nd-degree reckless homicide while using a dangerous weapon. She faces up to 25 years incarceration.



On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a jury found a Milwaukee woman guilty of stabbing her sister to death back in 2023.

35-year-old Kiara Gaines was found guilty of 2nd-degree reckless homicide while using a dangerous weapon, in the death of Tessa Gaines.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16. Gaines faces up to 25 years incarceration (15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision) and/or a $100,000 fine.

Case details

A family member told FOX6 the sisters were close, even inseparable at times. What happened on April 26 near 45th and Hadley details a dark shift that left Tessa Gaines dead and Kiara Gaines in custody.

"Apparently, she just opened her door to her sister... and just stabbed her immediately," said Arthur Thexton, prosecutor.

A criminal complaint says Kiara Gaines was arrested when she came out of the home where police found a kitchen knife with blood on the approximately eight-inch blade.

A witness said the sisters lived together for about two months and had been "feuding," the complaint says. According to prosecutors, Tessa Gaines arrived that day and argued with another family member on the porch when the witness saw Kiara Gaines stab her sister with a kitchen knife.

Kiara Gaines made her initial appearance in court Monday, May 1, 2023. In tears, she wore a suicide prevention vest as the state asked for $50,000 bail.

"This allegation is a violent offense. It's a homicide," said Susan Roth, court commissioner. "There is a significant exposure to considerable prison time if there's a conviction here."

"There's a clear public safety issue here," said Thexton.

Kiara Gaines' public defender asked for $2,500 cash, noting the mother of two suffers from post-partum depression.

"It's a very difficult struggle," said Zoey Stefaniak, defense attorney. "I think she was on her way to get mental health treatment. She was supposed to check herself in the day after."