Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:43AM
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, March 18 at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee Woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She presented herself to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.  

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Fatal crash in Mitchell Interchange, driver struck median wall
article

Fatal crash in Mitchell Interchange, driver struck median wall

One person is dead following a crash in the Mitchell Interchange overnight.

96th and Brown Deer fatal shooting: Investigation underway
article

96th and Brown Deer fatal shooting: Investigation underway

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night near 96th and Brown Deer Road.

NCAA Tournament: How to get to Fiserv Forum

Plan ahead: That's the message as we head into a busy weekend for Fiserv Forum. 