Milwaukee woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, March 18 at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee Woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She presented herself to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.