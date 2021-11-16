Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman shot near 44th and Cleveland

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 24, was shot in the arm near 44th and Cleveland Tuesday evening, Nov. 16.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking into what led to the shooting and seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

