Milwaukee woman shot near 44th and Cleveland

A Milwaukee woman, 24, was shot in the arm near 44th and Cleveland Tuesday evening, Nov. 16.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking into what led to the shooting and seeking the shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.