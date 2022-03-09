Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman shot in head while sitting in vehicle

Woman shot near 24th and Brown in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, March 8.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 8 near 24th and Brown. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m.  

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a single gunshot wound to the back of her head while seated in a vehicle. Officers discovered her in the area of 11th and North and provided life-saving measures. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she is in grave condition.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.  

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

