Milwaukee woman shot in domestic violence incident; man arrested

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 29th and Wisconsin around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. It stemmed from a domestic violence incident, police say.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee female was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A 42-year-old male was taken into custody. A gun was recovered.

The investigation is still ongoing.

