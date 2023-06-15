Milwaukee woman shot; domestic violence incident, man sought

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded Wednesday night, June 14 near 21st and National. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police say this incident is domestic violence related.

Police are looking for a 38-year-old Milwaukee man regarding the incident.

Shooting near 21st and National in Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.