Milwaukee woman shot near 26th and Pierce

A Milwaukee woman, 30, was shot Sunday, Dec. 4 near 26th and Pierce.

The shooting happened around noon.

Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.