Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers

A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers.

Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on this or any other case, is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.