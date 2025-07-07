Milwaukee woman robbed of designer sunglasses; "I was caught by surprise"

The Brief A Milwaukee woman said she was robbed of her designer sunglasses. The crime happened at a gas station near 60th and Hampton. Surveillance video caught images of the suspect, but he remains on the run.



Milwaukee police are looking for the person who robbed two people in a gas station at gunpoint. It is what the suspect was after that is unusual in this case.

Designer sunglasses snatched

What we know:

Surveillance video shows the robber snatching designer sunglasses off a woman's face and pointing a gun at her while trying to get away. All of this played out at a Citgo gas station at 60th and Hampton on Thursday, July 3.

The robber walked into the store with his face partially covered. The surveillance video shows he has what appears to be a gun inside his waistband. The robber walks around for a little bit, repeatedly looking at the door and the people.

"He was like back up, I’ll shoot you," the victim told FOX6 News.

Then, he ripped the sunglasses off the woman's face. The woman chased after the robber.

The video shows the man pointing a gun at the woman and her father before running away.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with the victim over the phone. She said the sunglasses she was wearing were Cartier brand. The victim also said it is less about the sunglasses – and more about how she got them.

"Those were given to me by my late fiancé who passed away due to gun violence," the victim said. "It was terrifying, for sure. It was very out of the ordinary. I was caught by surprise. I see this stuff happening, but to actually have it happen to you is a different feeling."

Robberies down in Milwaukee

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee police data shows robberies in the city are down compared to this time in 2024 and 2023.

The victim told FOX6 News she really has not been able to leave the house since this crime happened, knowing that the robber was likely still on the streets.