Milwaukee woman ran over mother, gets 2 years in prison

A Milwaukee woman, accused in 2021 of running over her mother with a car, killing her, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Alize Jackson, 24, pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. She was also sentenced to two years of extended supervision.

Police were initially at a crash scene near 76th and Green Tree during the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2021. While there, a criminal complaint states a woman approached officers and said her mother was being beaten up a few blocks away. Officers began walking that way when a driver pulled over and told them someone had been hit by a car and was laying in the Street nearby.

A criminal complaint states officers found the victim, a 50-year-old woman, in the southbound lanes of 76th Street near Denver Avenue. She was conscious and breathing but unresponsive and had a "major road rash" on her head. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A witness told police, per the complaint, that he was driving on 76th Street when he saw a blue car strike the victim – sending her airborne and then dragging her. The blue car then drove off.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a vehicle stopped at the driveway entrance of a home on 76th Street just north of Denver Avenue when a different vehicle "pushed" it and then turned south onto 76th Street.

After the victim was hit, and with the scene still active, the complaint states Jackson was in the lobby at Police District 4 – roughly two miles away.

Per the complaint, Jackson told police she lived with her mother. She woke up on Aug. 7, and a dispute ensued with her mother's boyfriend, during which he allegedly tried to hit Jackson. She said she then drove to Police District 4 to report the boyfriend and returned home. She drove a blue car.

Once back home, the complaint states, Jackson told police she was parked when she saw her mother enter her own SUV and start to leave – but stop at the end of the driveway. She said she saw the boyfriend walk up to the passenger's side of the SUV with a gun. Jackson pulled her car up behind her mother's SUV.

At that point, per the complaint, Jackson said the boyfriend walked up to her window and was "pointing the gun at her head." Thinking she was going to get shot, Jackson said she then went around her mother's car, scraping the side of it, and heard her mother say: "Don't point a gun at my daughter." She said she thought her mother was still inside the SUV.

Jackson then drove away, she said, south onto 76th Street. The complaint states she said she stopped to talk to an officer at 76th and Green Tree before driving to her sister's house. The two of them then drove back and found the victim on the ground. Jackson then left and drove to Police District 4.

On Aug. 9, the complaint states, police interviewed Jackson. She provided the same information again but said she did not know that her mother was under her vehicle when she drove away.