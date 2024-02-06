Milwaukee woman: Police let 'high' man go after accident

A Milwaukee woman said an alleged impaired driver hit her parked truck over the weekend. The woman said justice hasn't been served.

Cristal Todd said a man admitted to being "high" when he hit her parked car. Now, she’s confused as to why he was never arrested or cited.

Video obtained by FOX6 News shows the moments a driver rammed into the back of a parked truck in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cristal Todd

Todd said her Saturday night was flipped upside down.

"Around 9:30 p.m., me and my husband were inside our home just playing video games and watching TV, and we heard a loud noise outside our window, and we saw a car had hit the back of my truck," she said.

She said she immediately called the police, despite the wishes of the driver who hit her car.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed they made the scene on N 50th and W Hadley around 10 p.m. that night.

"We go outside, and instantly we say we're calling the police and the driver of the other vehicle said that wasn't necessary and admitted to being high and said he just had got out of prison," Todd said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Police were not able to confirm whether a field sobriety test was conducted, but a spokesperson said the driver stayed on the scene and no one was cited.

"By the cop letting him drive away, it was a slap on the wrist and now, I'm stuck here with my vehicle damage," Todd said.

She said damage is estimated at $7,000.

"My bumper was completely pushed against my truck," Todd said. "My husband had to pound it out, so it wasn't touching my tire."

It’s a big setback for something with an even more sentimental value.

"It was my father-in-law's truck who is no longer with us," she said. "We wanted to keep it in the family and to see this happen to the truck, it really hurts."

Todd said she filed a complaint against the officer who took the report and wants the damage covered. She’s also planning to take legal action against the driver and her insurance company, which she said was dishonest about her coverage.

In the meantime, she’s trying to raise money to repair her truck. She has a GoFundMe set up to cover the damage and future legal fees.