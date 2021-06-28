Milwaukee woman mugged leaving church, 'sucker-punched in the face'

Attacked outside of church! A Milwaukee woman is recovering after she was mugged leaving church on Sunday, June 27.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the attack; taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital for treatment. She wanted to share her story with FOX6 News with hope the attacker will be caught.

"He just came out of nowhere," said Karen Burns.

It is a place that normally brings peace, but on Sunday afternoon, it became the scene of an attack.

"I’ve got bruises and scrapes all over," said Burns. "I’m just in a lot of pain because he kicked me everywhere.

Burns spoke with FOX6 News Monday from her hospital bed, recovering from serious injuries following an ambush outside of the Congregation of Great Spirit.

"I was just standing outside of church yesterday talking to a friend when a person came up and sucker-punched me in the face," said Burns.

The attack happened around noon near 10th and Lapham. The man hit Burns and tried grabbing her purse, repeatedly kicking her as he smiled. Burns fought back.

"Anyone that could attack somebody like that and grin through the whole process is a very dangerous person," said Burns.

She suffered a fractured pelvis, bruises and scrapes. She was taken to the hospital after witnesses called 911.

"I’m just in a lot of pain," said Burns. "There’s not a part of my body that does not hurt."

Burns shared her story as a warning.

"Outside of church with people around in broad daylight? It’s not safe," said Burns.

She's praying that the man who did this is caught.

"A person like this should not be on the street," said Burns.

The attacker did not get away with the victim's purse. Burns credits her military history with helping her fend the man off. Police are looking for that individual.