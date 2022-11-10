Milwaukee woman missing; last seen near 67th and Melvina

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report involving 38-year-old Lasondra Eskridge. Officials say she was last seen near 67th and Melvina on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Eskridge is described as a female, African American, 5'4" tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Eskridge was last seen wearing an orange jacket, black shirt, white pants, and black boots.

Anyone with any information on Eskridge's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7232.