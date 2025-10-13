Milwaukee woman killed; daughter arrested, friends say signs were missed

The Brief Court records show years of domestic violence calls and restraining orders before Carrie Zettel was killed on Sunday. Her daughter, 29-year-old Lauren Spors, was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide but has not yet been formally charged. Friends said they were not surprised by the deadly outcome, citing years of warning signs.



Court records show a history of domestic violence calls to the home of a Milwaukee woman who was beaten to death with a stone Sunday, Oct. 12.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 64-year-old Carrie Zettel.

Carrie Zettel

Arrest records and a search warrant show her daughter, 29-year-old Lauren Spors, was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide, but has not yet been formally charged.

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Police Department responded to 23rd and Ramsey, around 2:30 p.m., for a domestic violence call.

Scene near 23rd and Ramsey, Milwaukee

According to the search warrant, a neighbor told investigators they witnessed Spors hit her mother several times with a stone.

What they're saying:

"She was terrified of her. But she wasn’t going to turn her back on her," said Loretta Moyer, a family friend. "It was her daughter."

Family friends say Zettel called police earlier about a possible break-in attempt by her daughter. Friends said they were not surprised by the deadly outcome, citing years of warning signs.

"The girl should have been stopped years ago and that angers me," said Susan Henderson-Hoffmann, another family friend. "Carrie didn’t deserve what she got. She definitely didn’t deserve how she passed."

Dig deeper:

Court records dating back to 2018 detail multiple domestic violence calls to the home, as well as restraining orders Zettel filed against her daughter.

Friends say she made multiple attempts to get Spors help, but those cases were dismissed after she was found not competent to stand trial.

"There’s one less good person here because of the system failing them," Moyer said.

Scene near 23rd and Ramsey, Milwaukee

"I’m really having a hard time swallowing this because it shouldn’t have happened," Henderson-Hoffmann added.

What's next:

A candlelight vigil for Zettel is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16 at the home.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.