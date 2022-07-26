Milwaukee woman killed at 90th and Hampton
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 31, was killed Tuesday, July 26 near 90th and Hampton.
Milwaukee police said officers responded shortly before 2 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
