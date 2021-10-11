Milwaukee woman hurt in shooting appearing 'drug-related,' police say

article

A Milwaukee woman, 20, was hurt in a shooting near 102nd and Congress Monday night, Oct. 11.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting appears to be drug-related. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.